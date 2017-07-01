Man, 69, gunned down in Friday night shooting

A man is dead after a shooting Friday night at Brittany Apartments off Ezell Street near Interstate 240.

Bullets holes could be seen everywhere in the apartment courtyard Saturday, from trees to windows and even steps.

“He didn’t have to die like that,” said Rita Collins.

Collins said her husband 69-year-old Charles Collins was the man gunned down Friday night. Collins said she ran to her husband’s side after he was hit, and he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

“I started crying. I just want his killer to come to justice,” Collins said.

Memphis police have released few details about the shooting. Investigators were back on scene Saturday morning talking to witnesses.

Collins said the shooter was a relative of her brother’s and that those two were involved in a dispute. She said that man left the property and returned with a gun.

“He left, came back, started opening up fire, and started shooting,” Collins said.

Property manager Reba Hendrix said she came outside to chaos.

“Big gun that he couldn’t control because he was shooting all kinds of ways, next thing I knew everybody was hollering and screaming,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix said the violence is senseless.

“Charles was a peacemaker. He was a lovable guy. Everybody loved him,” said Hendrix.

Police have not yet made an arrest in the case, but those involved said they did give the apparent suspect’s name to authorities.

