MPD searching for missing endangered woman

There they sit, pile after pile of debris left after the May 27 storms as far as the eye can see. Neighbors said they've seen it too long.More >>
A Memphis restaurateur died Friday, June 30.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for a missing woman believed to be in danger. Police said 18-year-old Sidney Noor has a mental illness and was taken to Baptist East Hospital for a self-inflicted cut to her wrist.More >>
A man is behind bars after police arrested him for selling drugs to patrons of a Southaven convenience store.More >>
A father who saw his son was wanted for a robbery on television turned him in for the crime, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.More >>
Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of "Morning Joe.".More >>
