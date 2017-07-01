MPD searching for missing endangered woman

A City Watch has been issued for a missing woman believed to be in danger.

Police said 18-year-old Sidney Noor has a mental illness and was taken to Baptist East Hospital for a self-inflicted cut to her wrist and was last seen there.

Sidney is a black female who stands 5-feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown curly hair, and was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown without shoes.

She left the hospital Saturday afternoon with a black male standing about 6-feet-2-inches tall between the ages of 26-30 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and black Croc shoes.

Police do not have a picture of Sidney at this time.

If you know her whereabouts, please call MPD at 901-545-2677 or the Missing Persons Department at 901-636-4479.

