Memphis rapper arrested on charges unrelated to Arkansas club shooting

The Memphis rapper whose show erupted in gunfire Saturday morning in Little Rock, Arkansas is now behind bars in Birmingham, Alabama.

The U.S. Marshals took 25-year-old Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese 2Tymes, into custody early Sunday morning before he was set to perform another show at a Birmingham club.

Investigators said he had outstanding warrants out of Forrest City, Arkansas that were unrelated to the club shooting.

U.S. Marshals in Alabama said they along with the FBI and ATF staked out Birmingham on Saturday night before arresting Hampton and another man around 1:15 a.m. Sunday outside a venue called Side Effects Club.

The Memphis rapper was supposed to perform at the club and had been posting on Facebook that he was in Birmingham.

His trip there came just hours after 25 people were shot and three others injured at his show at a club in downtown Little Rock.

The rapper posted a message on his Facebook page after that incident condemning the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals service in Birmingham said they were contacted by their Little Rock counterparts to try to take Hampton into custody.

“There was no incident during the arrest,’ said Cliff LaBarge, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal of the Northern District of Alabama. “He didn’t say anything. He was placed in custody, put in a vehicle, and taken from the scene straight to the Jefferson County Jail.”

LaBarge said the outstanding warrants for Hampton aren’t related to the Little Rock shooting and include a fugitive from justice warrant and an aggravated assault with a gun warrant out of Forrest City, Arkansas.

U.S. Marshals in Memphis were also involved in the hunt for Hampton on Saturday because it was believed he could’ve been in Memphis.

Hampton remains behind bars in Birmingham, and it’s unclear when he will face a judge or be extradited back to Arkansas.

