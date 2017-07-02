MPD searching for Wells Station robbery suspects

Memphis police need your help locating suspects believed to be connected to multiple robberies in the Wells Station area.

The two male suspects were caught on video Saturday around 3 p.m. after exiting a silver four-door vehicle in the 1200 block of Wells Station before allegedly robbing multiple victims at gunpoint.

The driver of the suspect's car is believed to be a woman.

You are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH with information.

