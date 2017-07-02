Man: SCSO held family at gunpoint in mix-up

A Mid-South man said a case of mistaken identity resulted in his family being held at gunpoint by deputies.

A kidnapping case on Thursday led deputies to one of the suspect's former homes.

It was a frantic search by police citywide Thursday looking for a father, Pierre Cheer, accused of kidnapping his 1-year-old daughter at gunpoint.

Resident Allen McCloud says during that search, Memphis Police Officers came to his home looking for Cheer, saying he used to live there. McCloud showed the officers his I.D.

“Because I wasn't the person that they was looking for,” McCloud said.

But just two hours later, McCloud said Shelby County Sheriff's Officers came knocking loudly and yelling at his door.

When he opened the door, they already had their guns drawn and without any time to explain, he said they forced McCloud to get on the ground, in nothing but his underwear.

“With the guns in our face, right here in the carport,” McCloud said.

McCloud claimed deputies also turned their guns on his fiancée and his four children ranging from 5 to 14 years old, taking them out the house and forcing them to the ground next to him.

“We walked in the hallway and the gun was in our faces, and then when I walked toward the door outside, I told them don't shoot,” said his son Christian.

McCloud said while lying on the ground, he feared for his own life and the lives of his family.

“I mean I feel like if I would have moved the wrong way, the way they had them guns on me I would have been an innocent person dead for nothing that I ain't do,” McCloud said.

McCloud claimed once the deputies figured out they had the wrong guy, they just left.

“Just left me on the ground, after just walked off,” McCloud said. “Didn't say I was sorry, we had the wrong house, nothing like that.”

The kids said the experience has left them afraid.

“I was scared and I don't want to come outside no more,” Christian said.

“It's scaring my family and they shook them up in a way,” McCloud said.

McCloud is planning to get a lawyer, and he wants the Shelby County Sheriff's Office to investigate what these officers allegedly did to his family.

“They violated my rights,” McCloud said.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said they didn't have the details of this alleged incident readily available tonight.

However, they encourage McCloud to file a grievance with the sheriff's office because they take those investigations very seriously.

