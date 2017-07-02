Legendary Memphis reverend to be laid to rest Monday

A mother of four died Friday afternoon when a lightning strike sparked a fire in her home.More >>
The Bluff City is celebrating the life of a legend in the religious community. Former Metropolitan Baptist Church Reverend Dr. Fred C. Lofton passed away last week at the age of 89.More >>
A Mid-South man said a case of mistaken identity resulted in his family being held at gunpoint by deputies.More >>
The Memphis rapper whose show erupted in gunfire Saturday morning in Little Rock, Arkansas is now behind bars in Birmingham, Alabama.More >>
Memphis police need your help locating suspects believed to be connected to multiple robberies in the Wells Station area.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.More >>
