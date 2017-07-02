Legendary Memphis reverend to be laid to rest Monday

Dr. Lofton (right) passed away last week at the age of 89 (Source: submitted)

The Bluff City is celebrating the life of a legend in the religious community.

Former Metropolitan Baptist Church Reverend Dr. Fred C. Lofton passed away last week at the age of 89.

Over the weekend and through Monday night, those who knew and were inspired by him are paying their respects.

“He definitely brought a higher level of academic study to his sermons and he emphasized active ministry,” said Lincoln Barnett.

Lofton spent time as president of the Progressive National Baptist Convention, a group started by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

His homegoing service will be held Monday at Metropolitan Baptist at 11 a.m.

