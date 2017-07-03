2-year-old safe after car stolen with boy inside

The child being reunited with family (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A child was found safe moments before officials were prepared to issue an Amber Alert on Monday morning.

Memphis Police Department said a 2-year-old was taken from Jubilee Express on North Watkins Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The boy’s father said he left his son in the backseat of his car at the gas station when he went inside. When he came back, the car and his son were gone.

The toddler was reunited with his mother around 1 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said they were close to issuing an Amber Alert when the car was found about 10 miles away.

It’s unknown who is responsible for stealing the car at this time.

