DeAngelo Williams victorious in pro wrestling debut

University of Memphis legend DeAngelo Williams was victorious in his professional wrestling debut Sunday night.

Williams teamed up with former NFL player Moose to take on Impact Wrestling’s Chris Adonis and Eli Drake at Slammiversary XV, one of the company’s biggest shows of the year.

Williams and Moose picked up the win after DeAngelo hit a…not-so-graceful Frog Splash off the top rope.

The blunder caused a fan to call out Williams on Twitter, but the running back fired back.

Chalk that up as a 1-0 record for the Tiger legend in pro wrestling.

