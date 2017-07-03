ESPN: Grizzlies sign Ben McLemore

According to ESPN, the Memphis Grizzlies have a new piece off the bench.

NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Grizz have signed shooting guard Ben McLemore on a two-year deal.

Ben McLemore has agreed to a 2 year, nearly $11M deal with Memphis, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/UgKojZgq1z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

McLemore, 24, was the 7th overall pick by Sacramento in 2013 but has fallen short of expectations.

The 6’5 guard has averaged just 9 points per game in his four-year career with little other counting stats to show for. His best season came in 2014-15, when he scored 12 points per game in starting all 82 games for the Kings.

McLemore likes to shoot the deep ball, and will give the Grizzlies another presence behind the arc this year. His three-point shooting percentage has risen each year, topping at .382 in 2016-17.

He was a more prolific shooter during his one season at Kansas, hitting at a .495 clip, including .420 from beyond the arc.

