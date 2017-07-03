Study: Most patriotic states in America

With Americans preparing to show their national pride this Fourth of July, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2017’s Most Patriotic States in America.

To determine where Americans bleed the most red, white and blue, WalletHub compared the 50 states according to 13 different categories, ranging from adults who voted in the recent presidential election, to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita, to veterans per 1,000 civilians.

Mississippi ranked 20th, Arkansas ranked 34th, and Tennessee ranked 38th.

Top 10 Most Patriotic States:

Virginia Alaska Wyoming South Carolina Colorado Washington Hawaii Idaho Georgia North Carolina

Key stats:

Red states are more patriotic, with an average ranking of 23.47, compared with 28.55 for blue states (1 = Best).

Alaska has the most veterans per 1,000 civilian adults, 138.9, which is 2.4 times more than in New York, the state with the fewest at 57.9.

Georgia has the highest average number of military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adult population (no prior service), 0.92, which is 2.6 times higher than in North Dakota, the state with the lowest at 0.36.

Maine has the highest share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election, 72.68 percent, which is 1.5 times higher than in Hawaii, the state with the lowest at 47.3 percent.

Utah has the highest volunteer rate, 39.29 percent, which is 2.1 times higher than in Florida, the state with the lowest at 18.31 percent.

Utah has the most AmeriCorps volunteers per 100,000 residents, 63.31, which is 8.3 times more than in Alabama, the state with the fewest at 7.60.

You can see the full report, with the complete rankings, here.

