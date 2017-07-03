Help Down Syndrome Association bring Justin Timberlake to awareness walk

The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis & the Mid-South wants Justin Timberlake to come lead their 20th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk.

Some of the organization's self-advocates helped put together a video dancing and singing along to "Can't Stop the Feeling" to get JT to come to Memphis.

The group is asking the Mid-South to spread the word to make the video go viral using the hashtag #StepUpJT.

The Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk will be held October 15 at Christian Brothers University. Learn more about the walk here.

