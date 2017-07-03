Woman shot, another in custody

A man was pronounced dead after being shot and crashing his car, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was pronounced dead after being shot and crashing his car, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was found stabbed and killed Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was found stabbed and killed Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A woman is in custody after another woman was shot.More >>
A woman is in custody after another woman was shot.More >>
The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis & the Mid-South wants Justin Timberlake to come lead their 20th Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk.More >>
The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis & the Mid-South wants Justin Timberlake to come lead their 20th Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk.More >>
A Memphis father faces charges after his 2-year-old was left alone in a vehicle that was stolen.More >>
A Memphis father faces charges after his 2-year-old was left alone in a vehicle that was stolen.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
Crawling or flying, bugs are everywhere this season. Here are some resources to consult to keep yourself and your family both safe and comfortable.More >>
Crawling or flying, bugs are everywhere this season. Here are some resources to consult to keep yourself and your family both safe and comfortable.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to vandalism at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection with a vandalism case at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.More >>
A man and woman are each being held on a million-dollar bond after investigators say a 3-year-old child was severely burned on their feet and legs.More >>
A man and woman are each being held on a million-dollar bond after investigators say a 3-year-old child was severely burned on their feet and legs.More >>
A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly stabbed her brother, then attacked an EMS worker and a sheriff’s deputy. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Tiah Bradley, 26, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday evening.More >>
A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly stabbed her brother, then attacked an EMS worker and a sheriff’s deputy. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Tiah Bradley, 26, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday evening.More >>