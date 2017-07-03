Woman shot, another in custody

A woman is in custody after another woman was shot.

The incident happened on North Avalon Street, near the intersection of Vollintine Avenue, around 10 a.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle; her condition is unknown.

Police believe the two know each other, but there is no further information available at this time.

Tiffany Neely is working to learn more about this shooting. She will have more tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6 p.m.

