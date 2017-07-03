Man found stabbed, killed inside home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man found stabbed, killed inside home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was found stabbed and killed Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police were called to a home on Mineral Road in East Memphis just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the floor.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this point.

