Man found dead from gunshot wound inside crashed car

A man was pronounced dead after being shot and crashing his car, according to Memphis Police Department.

The crash happened on Kimball Avenue near Lamar Avenue and Pendleton Street on Sunday just after 9 p.m.

Police said woman at the scene told officers that her vehicle had been hit by a man.

Police found that man sitting in the front seat of his car with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

