Beached purple turtle loses its way it IKEA Memphis

IKEA Memphis is looking to reunite a missing turtle with its owner.

The store posted a picture of the stuffed, purple turtle on their Twitter page, hoping the picture would help reunite the little guy with its friend.

Hi IKEA Memphis shoppers! I'm lost and am sure my best friend misses me. RT to help me find my home pic.twitter.com/10wNMbnGiK — IKEA Memphis (@IKEAMemphis) July 1, 2017

If you know the owner of this turtle, let them know!

