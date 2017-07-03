Police investigating string of Friday robberies

Police are investigating a string of robberies that occurred on June 30.

In the first incident, the victim was being dropped off in front of her building on Whitaker Drive when the first suspect ran up from behind her and said, “Let me get that.”

The suspect then took the victim’s purse and ran to a maroon vehicle with a second unknown suspect.

The victim described the suspect as a 6’1 man with a thin build and a royal blue shirt covering his face.

In the same time frame, officers responded to another robbery that took place at the Regions Bank at Lamar Avenue and Pendleton Street.

The suspect, a man with his face covered, approached the victim in a damaged burgundy vehicle and his wife as they were getting money out of the ATM. The suspect put a pistol to the victim’s face and demanded money.

The victims said that as they were driving off, the suspect fired a shot and followed them off the parking lot.

The victims went to a Mount Moriah station to report the robbery.

During this time, another robbery with the same suspect description was taking place on Jackson Avenue and Trezevant Street.

The victim stopped at a light on Jackson as his vehicle was bumped on the rear end. He got out to inspect the damage when one suspect got out of his vehicle.

The two began to argue, and then it turned physical.

As the victim was fighting off one of the suspects, the other got out of the vehicle and grabbed $725 from his back pocket while trying to put his shirt over his head.

The suspects drove off and headed south on Trezevant.

None of the victims were injured.

