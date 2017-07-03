MPD, Life Church team up for First Responders Appreciation Sunda - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD, Life Church team up for First Responders Appreciation Sunday Service

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: MPD)

The Memphis Police Department's Community Outreach Program (C.O.P.) joined The Life Church for their First Responders Appreciation Sunday Service.

Children from the Highland and Germantown Parkway campuses attended and interacted with police officers.

