MLGW to expand 'share the pennies' on Jan. 1

MLGW will expand their Share the Pennies utility bill round-up program to include all residential and commercial customers beginning Jan. 1, 2018.

The MLGW and MIFA sponsored program provides grants to low-income home owners and increases energy efficiency while reducing wasted energy.

The grants are funded by customers whose bills are rounded to the next whole dollar. For example, a bill of $74.50 rounds up to $75, and the 50 cent donation goes toward the grants for the program.

Customers can opt out of Share the Pennies any time before or after the expansion by providing their account number and following these methods:

Visit mlgw.com/share and submit the opt-out form.

Call Customer Care Center at 544-6549 (MLGW), press 1-2-6-2 and follow the prompts, or speak with a Service Advisor. (Spanish speaking customers can press 3-2-6-2 when calling the automated system.)

Visit an MLGW community office.

Changes are currently being made to the program as grants are limited to $1,500 and only awarded to senior or disabled customers.

The grants will increase up to a $4,000 maximum and become available to all low-income customers, subject to eligibility guidelines.

For more information about Share the Pennies, click here.

Eligibility requirements and more information about grants can be found at MIFA’s website by clicking here.

