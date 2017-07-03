MLGW to expand 'share the pennies' on Jan. 1

An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
The Memphis Police Department's Community Outreach Program (C.O.P.) joined The Life Church for their First Responders Appreciation Sunday Service.More >>
MLGW will expand their Share the Pennies utility bill round-up program to include all residential and commercial customers beginning Jan. 1, 2018.More >>
Police are investigating a string of robberies that occurred on June 30.More >>
A woman is in custody after another woman was shot.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
A man and woman are each being held on a million-dollar bond after investigators say a 3-year-old child was severely burned on their feet and legs.More >>
A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy was air lifted to a hospital after crashing during a wild pursuit through Mississippi and Louisiana.More >>
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.More >>
Police say a body found in a lake on Monday morning near 54th Street and Aberdeen Avenue is the result of a person driving their truck into the lake on Saturday morning.More >>
A child and four crew members were hospitalized after a medical helicopter went down in Perry County, Missouri.More >>
