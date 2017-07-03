Finese2Tymes fired shot at a vehicle during club shooting in Forrest City

Police said Memphis rapper Ricky L. Hampton, also known as Finese2Tymes, fired a shot into a vehicle that was blocking his exit from Club Envy in Forrest City, Arkansas.

The shooting happened on June 25, just days before 25 people were shot at his concert in Little Rock on July 1.

Police said Hampton became impatient after screaming at the vehicle to move, so he pointed an AK-style pistol at the car.

As the car drove away, Hampton fired a shot, shattering the back window of the vehicle and striking the driver in the neck.

Hampton was arrested on outstanding warrants such as attempted battery, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and terroristic threatening.

In 2008, Hampton was convicted of two aggravated assault cases in Shelby County. He served eight years concurrently in the Tennessee Department of Corrections. He was released in 2016.

