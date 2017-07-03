Valedictorian says school changed GPA to allow white student top honors

An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.

Jasmine Shepard and her family said Cleveland High School awarded co-valedictorian honors in 2016 for the first time in school's 110-year history.

The lawsuit accuses Cleveland School District of breaking with school policy to ensure that the school would still have a white person as valedictorian.

Cleveland High School has never had an African-American valedictorian. However, in 2016, Shepard said she earned the highest GPA in her graduating class.

That would normally entitle a student to be the valedictorian.

However, Shepard's legal team said the school deliberately changed the way it calculates GPA in order to create a tie for highest GPA in the class.

That move came after a federal judge ruled--approximately 50 years after being ordered to desegregate--that Cleveland School District failed to desegregate its schools.

WMC Action News 5's Kayla Lusby has a copy of the lawsuit. She's working to uncover both sides of the story. See her full report on WMC Action News 5 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.