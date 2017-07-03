New website aims to improve life in Memphis

Memphis is making it easy for young people to take advantage of ways to improve their lives.

The City of Memphis launched a new website, OpportunityMemphis.com, designed to connect Memphians with opportunity.

Mayor Jim Strickland said the website will improve the Memphis community by helping people improve their lives.

The website is divided into eight different sections, to easily get help with what you need.

For those who need help with a criminal record, this shows you where to go to find out your options. You'll also find information on free technical college, free community college, a diploma, social services, or even cheap things to do this summer.

Take advantage of what's being offered to you in Memphis, by realizing what opportunities are available for you.

