New law examines crimes from Civil Rights era

Unsolved crimes from a dark chapter in American history will be getting a closer look.

Memphis-area lawmakers gathered Monday to mark a new law that will allow murders from the Civil Rights era to be investigated.

Governor Bill Haslam signed that bill into law earlier this year.

The law has been a long time coming for 97-year-old Charlie Morris, whose brother was killed in racial violence in 1939.

"The Lord said, let me take care and I began to get that hatred out of me,” Morris said. “I began to pray that I could love everybody and treat everybody like I wanted to be treated."

The law calls for historians and research groups to come together in the next month, and come up with a way to investigate the cold cases.

