Sister calls out criminals who intentionally crashed into, robbed her brother

A man was robbed at a red light after being bumped from behind by the suspect, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers said the victim got out of his car to check for damage at Jackson and Trezevant when the suspect stole hundreds of dollars in cash.

"It's crazy how they did him," Ticca Willms said. Willms is the victim's sister.

She said she was sitting in the passenger seat of her brother's car Friday morning when two men crashed into his car and got out to rob him.

"It was petty, y'all. He followed us home just to get us at the light," Willms said.

Willms said her brother went by an ATM and took out cash, not knowing two men were watching his every move.

The two men drove off in a black Malibu or Escort, according to MPD.

Meanwhile, Willms had some stern words for the men who attacked her brother.

"Clean yourself up; get up a job; get some ID, because they're hiring every day and you really don't have to knock people off for a little small piece of chain," Willms said.

