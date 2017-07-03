Shelby Co. Blight Team makes progress, picked up 772 bags of trash last week

A local group is making huge strides beautifying their neighborhoods.

The Shelby County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team picked up more than two tons of litter--or more than 772 bags--last week on neighborhood roads in Memphis and Shelby County.

“I’m pleased so much debris was removed from the roadsides,” Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell said.

Mayor Luttrell commends the team members and their supervisors for their work and making the community beautiful.

There are 10 teams in various ZIP codes that work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Those between the ages of 14-24 are paid $9 per hour and team supervisors are paid $12 an hour.

The cleanup routes are determined by Clean Memphis, a non-profit organization.

Janet Boscarino, the Executive Director said they have made a lot of progress.

“The young people and their supervisors feel a real sense of pride about their work,” Boscarino said.

The County Mayor’s Fight Blight Teams will work through July 28.

To report areas with roadside litter, go to the Shelby County government's website and click on the Report a Concern link. Citizens can also call the Shelby County Mayor’s Action Center at (901) 222-2300.

