Shelby Co. Blight Team makes progress, picked up 772 bags of trash last week

The Memphis rapper who performed during a mass shooting in Little Rock on July 1 was already wanted on a gun charge in the Mid-South.More >>
The Memphis rapper who performed during a mass shooting in Little Rock on July 1 was already wanted on a gun charge in the Mid-South.More >>
A mother faces charges after allegedly opening fire while fighting over a driveway parking space.More >>
A mother faces charges after allegedly opening fire while fighting over a driveway parking space.More >>
A local group is making huge strides beautifying their neighborhoods.More >>
A local group is making huge strides beautifying their neighborhoods.More >>
Unsolved crimes from a dark chapter in American history will be getting a closer look.More >>
Unsolved crimes from a dark chapter in American history will be getting a closer look.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy was air lifted to a hospital after crashing during a wild pursuit through Mississippi and Louisiana.More >>
A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy was air lifted to a hospital after crashing during a wild pursuit through Mississippi and Louisiana.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects who exchanged gunfire at Northwoods Mall Monday afternoon.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects who exchanged gunfire at Northwoods Mall Monday afternoon.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.More >>
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.More >>
Police have released the identity of a body found in a lake on Monday morning near 54th Street and Aberdeen Avenue.More >>
Police have released the identity of a body found in a lake on Monday morning near 54th Street and Aberdeen Avenue.More >>
A child and four crew members were hospitalized after a medical helicopter went down in Perry County, Missouri.More >>
A child and four crew members were hospitalized after a medical helicopter went down in Perry County, Missouri.More >>
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.More >>
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.More >>