Pictures show funnel cloud in Dyer County - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Pictures show funnel cloud in Dyer County

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Jeff Box via Facebook) (Source: Jeff Box via Facebook)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Dyer County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning storms formed a funnel cloud in the county.

Rotating clouds caused the tornado sirens in the Trimble area to sound, but no tornado ever touched down.

Dyer County deputies said the storm did not cause any damage either.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly