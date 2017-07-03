Man shot in arm; 3 suspects on the run - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot in arm; 3 suspects on the run

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are searching for three suspects involved in a shooting.

Police said one man was shot in the arm around 8:17 p.m. in the 3100 block of Boxdale Street. His condition is unknown at this time.

The suspects are described as three black males last seen in a black car.

No additional information is available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly