West Memphis PD investigating 2 connected shooting cases

West Memphis police are investigating two shootings that they say are connected.

The first case happened on I-55 near the MLK and Service Road area, where an ambulance spotted a vehicle stopped on the side of the road. They found a victim with a gunshot wound in the hand.

In the second case, police said a car pulled up to a house on North 28th Street and opened fire. The people in the home then returned fire.

Two victims were taken to Regional One in Memphis, one with a gunshot wound in the pelvis and the other with a gunshot wound to the head.

Details are still limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

