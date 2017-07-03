West Memphis PD investigating 2 connected shooting cases

A man was robbed at a red light after being bumped from behind by the suspect, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was robbed at a red light after being bumped from behind by the suspect, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Dyer County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning storms formed a funnel cloud in the county.More >>
Dyer County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning storms formed a funnel cloud in the county.More >>
Memphis police are searching for three suspects involved in a shooting.More >>
Memphis police are searching for three suspects involved in a shooting.More >>
The Memphis rapper who performed during a mass shooting in Little Rock on July 1 was already wanted on a gun charge in the Mid-South.More >>
The Memphis rapper who performed during a mass shooting in Little Rock on July 1 was already wanted on a gun charge in the Mid-South.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.More >>
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.More >>