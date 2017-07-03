High 5: SCS Principal recognized by district for 20 years of Army service

A man was robbed at a red light after being bumped from behind by the suspect, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Dyer County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning storms formed a funnel cloud in the county.More >>
Memphis police are searching for three suspects involved in a shooting.More >>
The Memphis rapper who performed during a mass shooting in Little Rock on July 1 was already wanted on a gun charge in the Mid-South.More >>
The gruesome decapitation of a Jackson man still remains a mystery. Now a human rights organization is pleading for justice and answers in the death of Jeremy Jerome Jackson. The 30-year-old was found decapitated June 10th.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
