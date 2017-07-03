High 5: SCS Principal recognized by district for 20 years of Army service

We're sending out a High 5 to a Shelby County School principal who is being honored by the district for her hard work in the several different roles she's held over the years.

SCS posted an article Monday in honor of the July Fourth holiday about Debra Martin, who is in her fourth year serving as principal at Alton Elementary School.

Before she started leading young students, she led young soldiers as a drill sergeant with the U.S. Army for more than 20 years.

Martin retired as a master sergeant before eventually transitioning to her job at Alton Elementary.

