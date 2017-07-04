Memphian Zack Cozart to start MLB All-Star Game

There's a Memphian in next week's Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Miami.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart nailed down the starting slot in the Mid-Summer Classic with more than 2.4 million votes.

Thanks to some career best numbers at the plate, the former Collierville High and Ole Miss Star gets to show his stuff in South Beach.

This is the first All-Star Game for the 31-year-old Cozart.

Cozart is hitting .322 with 9 home runs and 33 RBI, plus 40 runs scored.

