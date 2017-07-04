Early morning house fire destroys garage - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Early morning house fire destroys garage

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A fire destroyed a garage at a home on Goodman Road on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out about 1 a.m., starting in the house and spreading to the garage.

Firefighters said it took about 30 minutes to put the blaze out.

No one was injured. The cause is still under investigation.

