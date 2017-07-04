Pro Football Focus rates Titans roster 3rd best in NFL

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson has been overhauling the team's roster and some NFL experts like what he has done. Pro Football Focus ranks the Titans roster as the third best in the league.

PFF points out the strengths and weaknesses of each team to set their rankings. The major strength they like on defense for the Titans is pass-rushing. They note the consistency of Jurrell Casey with his history of sacks and hurries.

On offense, PFF likes the additions Tennessee has made to it's offensive line and receiving corps. Adding a mix of veterans and young players to balance the roster.

PFF only ranked the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the Titans on roster strength.

Click here to see the full rankings.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.