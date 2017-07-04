Titans rookies compete in spelling bee

A fire destroyed a garage at a home on Goodman Road on Tuesday morning.More >>
A fire destroyed a garage at a home on Goodman Road on Tuesday morning.More >>
A coroner says two children, their grandmother and her husband died when a small plane crashed in northwest Georgia over the weekend.More >>
A coroner says two children, their grandmother and her husband died when a small plane crashed in northwest Georgia over the weekend.More >>
There's a Memphian in next week's Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Miami.More >>
There's a Memphian in next week's Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Miami.More >>
We're sending out a High 5 to a Shelby County School principal who is being honored by the district for her hard work in the several different roles she's held over the years.More >>
We're sending out a High 5 to a Shelby County School principal who is being honored by the district for her hard work in the several different roles she's held over the years.More >>
West Memphis police are investigating two shootings that they say are connected.More >>
West Memphis police are investigating two shootings that they say are connected.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>