Titans rookies compete in spelling bee

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey holds little competitions during Rookie Camp. One competition this year was a spelling bee. Offensive lineman Corey Levin won the spelling bee by correctly spelling the last name of Titans Director of Sports Medicine, Todd Toriscelli.

Levin told Titansonline.com that he got lucky because Toriscelli was a speaker at a Rookie development meeting he attended.

Last year's spelling bee champion, Sebastion Tretola, was called upon to defend his title. Tretola successfully spelled the word "restaurant" after Levin missed it to retain his crown.

