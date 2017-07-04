Gas station employee shot, killed in South Memphis

A gas station employee was shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened Marathon Gas Station at the corner of South Parkway East and Florida Street in South Memphis just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, worked at the Marathon.

Police are investigating it as a homicide.

No suspect information is available at this point, and no arrests have been made.

