Study: Arkansas the 2nd worst state to be a police officer

“To serve and protect” is a motto cherished by more than 900,000 Americans who are employed in the relatively thankless job of law enforcement.

Although the mean annual wage is $61,600 (higher than the overall mean annual average wage for all occupations of $49,630 nationwide), 143 officers died in the line of duty in 2016.

If you're considering a career in law enforcement, the personal-finance website WalletHub has conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Best & Worst States to be a Police Officer.



In order to determine the best states to pursue a career in law enforcement, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 20 key indicators of police-friendliness. The data set ranges from median income for law-enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita. Arkansas ranked 50th overall, Tennessee was 46th, and Mississippi was 41st.

Here’s how Tennessee fared in the rankings:

Life & Work for Cops in Tennessee (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

36th – Law-Enforcement Officers per Capita

36th – Median Income for Law-Enforcement Officers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

47th – Violent-Crime Rate

24th – % of Homicide Cases Solved

29th – State & Local Police-Protection Expenses per Capita

39th – Property-Crime Rate

47th – Police Deaths per 1,000 Officers

Click here for the full report.

