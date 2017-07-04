Fire officials plead safety for July 4 fireworks

July 4 is one of the biggest dates for fireworks every year, and as such, accidental fires are an increased risk.

Fireworks are illegal in Shelby County, but Memphis Fire Department hopes everyone stays safe regardless.

MFD shared several tips from United States Fire Administration to look over before shooting off fireworks, including not letting children light them, making sure fireworks are legal before using them, and only lighting one at a time.

Jerry Askin is talking to fire officials about additional ways you can stay safe this holiday. He’ll share his findings tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.