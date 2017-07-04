Little Rock police provide answers in aftermath of club shooting

New details reveal what happened in the moments after shots were fired during a performance by Memphis rapper Finese 2Tymes (real name Ricky Hampton) in Little Rock.

Hampton was arrested on a warrant in Forrest City, Arkansas, after police said he fired a shot into a vehicle that was blocking his way.

Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK has released the answers to five frequently asked questions in relation to the case after 25 people were shot during the performance.

One pressing question is how Hampton was performing despite having active warrants in the same state. Little Rock Police Department told KARK that they were unaware that he was performing or that he had active warrants until the shooting happened.

The concert’s poster, which featured the promoter with a gun, also came into question. However, LRPD said it’s unclear if any officers who monitor social media or the venues ever saw the poster. This is something police are looking to follow up on.

Hampton made it to Alabama before his arrest; police said this is because he was able to leave the scene in the midst of the chaos. He will be extracted back to Arkansas after seeing an Alabama judge.

Police are now investigating the history of the club, but they did confirm there have been calls to them in the past. These past calls are now being looked into more closely.

Lastly, police are looking into the possibility of the shooting being connecting to other crimes that LRPD has linked as an ongoing feud.

Police believe this incident could play into those events, but they are first working to track down the estimated 300 people in attendance at the show.

