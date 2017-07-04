Central Gardens hosts annual Fourth of July Parade

Central Gardens hosted their annual Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday.

The parade attracts between 300-400 people annually and has been going on for more than 30 years, according to their website.

Located in Midtown, the parade goes down Carr Avenue between South Willett Street and Rozelle Street.

The festivities include a patriotic costume contest, with a prize for the best dressed pet, and complimentary hot dogs, popcorn, sno-cones, and drinks for attendees.

