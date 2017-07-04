Zach Randolph signs with the Sacramento Kings - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Zach Randolph signs with the Sacramento Kings

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Former Memphis Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph signed with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Randolph spent eight seasons with the Grizzlies, making two All-Star teams.

Former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Dave Joerger is the current head coach of the Kings.

