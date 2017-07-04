Zach Randolph signs with the Sacramento Kings

Former Memphis Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph signed with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Free agent Zach Randolph has agreed to a two-year, $24M deal with the Kings, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

Randolph spent eight seasons with the Grizzlies, making two All-Star teams.

Former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Dave Joerger is the current head coach of the Kings.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.