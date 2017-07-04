Ways to keep your valuables safe from burglars

The WMC Action News 5 Investigators asked 100 convicted Mid-South burglars where they looked first after breaking into a home. The overwhelming response was inside drawers and closets.

The Investigators spoke with a Mid-South woman who recently discovered her own home was broken into.

It took only seconds for Eulah Owens to discover her safe haven had been broken into.

"I don't have much but what I do have I would like to hold onto," Owens said. "I just ran out of my house because I didn't know if someone was inside my house or not."

Owens quickly noticed her two flat screen TVs were gone, along with a bucket of spare change. Her sense of security was stolen too.

"And to find out someone has been into your house it's very scary," Owens said.

While police look for the culprits, Owens is looking for ways to keep her belongings safe.

You may not be able to hide large electronics like a TV or a computer system, but there are household gadgets you can install that can help your valuables go unnoticed by a burglar moving through your home.

In less than 10 minutes, you can turn any portion of your wall into a cleverly placed cubby hole. On the outside, you're looking at what appears to be a household air vent, but on the inside is an ingenious place to store your passport, jewelry, or cash.

This Wall Safe from Professional Grade Products can be ordered online for $89. It's just one of 5 items the WMC Action News 5 investigators tested that can be used to conceal your family treasures.

This particular air vent is great for items you don't need to get to in a hurry because it takes a couple of minutes to take out the screws to access what's inside.

"The Pillow Safe" makes for easy access and a place to rest your head. It sells online for $23.99. It is fluffy, light, and equipped with a built-in leather pouch sewn on the inside. There is enough room for small electronics like a tablet or laptop.

But what about your jewelry?

A jewelry box can be a burglar magnet, but this "US Patrol hanging closet safe" is more discreet. It goes on a hanger and can conceal rings, earrings, or valuable watches inside of your closet. This Closet Safe costs $11.

If you want a more functional safe, try this "Stalwart Wall Clock Hidden Safe." This safe functions as a clock and hides your items at the same time. For $12, and the amount of effort it takes to hang a clock you can create a new hiding place for your things.

This "HOME Steel Dictionary Book Diversion Safe" can hide your items anywhere in the house. It's equipped with a lock and key and costs $15.99.

These are items Owens said she is now keeping at the top of mind for the future. The recent break-in has left her shaken, but still hopeful.

"I still have the peace of God," Owens said.

