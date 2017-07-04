Memphis woman charged with identity theft

Memphis Police have arrested and charged a woman with seven counts of theft, identity theft, and forgery.

According to a police affidavit, Orlantriuna Bridges busted out the window of a Mercedes-Benz parked at the Hampton Inn in January.

The owner of the car said her credit cards were used at Target, Walgreens, CVS and other places.

Police said Bridges also forged stolen checks.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.