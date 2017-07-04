MPD out in full force to keep July 4th celebrations safe

Many Memphians have tons of big plans for the holiday.

But as many are making moves to head downtown for the fireworks and the events at Tom Lee Park, Memphis police say they have a plan to keep everyone in place.

“We have a large contingency of officers who will be walking in Tom Lee Park as well as mounted patrols as well as undercover officers,” said Colonel Gloria Bullock with MPD.

The plans include hundreds of officers, many are working overtime for our safety.

They're also warning people that Riverside Drive will be closed for the special events Tuesday night and that shooting fireworks in the city of Memphis is illegal.

“We will be visible and we will be monitoring the areas downtown,” Col. Bullock said.

Police said they also have a weather plan and have been in touch with organizers to cancel or postpone events if the weather is severe.

They're also urging people not to park on bridges and overpasses.

