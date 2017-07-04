West Memphis Fire Dept. rescues driver from water-filled ditch - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

West Memphis Fire Dept. rescues driver from water-filled ditch

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: West Memphis Fire Department) (Source: West Memphis Fire Department)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) -

One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a ditch filled with water on Tuesday.

Multiple first responders helped remove the driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle.

The person was taken to Regional One here in Memphis to be treated, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly