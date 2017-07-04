West Memphis Fire Dept. rescues driver from water-filled ditch

The cities of Germantown and Dyersburg have canceled their Fourth of July fireworks shows scheduled for Tuesday night due to the threat of heavy rain. The shows will be rescheduled at a later date. We will update this story if other cities cancel their fireworks shows as well. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
Traffic is backed up in the southbound lanes of I-240 near the Norris Road exit.More >>
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lee County in Mississippi and St. Francis County in Arkansas until 6:45 p.m.More >>
One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a ditch filled with water on Tuesday.More >>
Sunday, July 9 will mark the one-year anniversary of the bridge march and protest where local activists and the Memphis community shut down the Hernando Desoto Bridge. But this year, activists are coming forward with a different message aimed at the youth in the city.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
After two years of treatment, doctors say there’s nothing more they can do for the teenager’s 11-year-old sister.More >>
Search crews have recovered the body of a missing man in Lake Livingston.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
