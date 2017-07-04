Traffic back to normal after flooded roads on I-240 caused delay - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Traffic back to normal after flooded roads on I-240 caused delays

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: TDOT) (Source: TDOT)
(Source: TDOT) (Source: TDOT)
Map of the traffic backup (Source: TDOT) Map of the traffic backup (Source: TDOT)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Traffic is back to normal after it backed up in the southbound lanes of I-240 near the Norris Road exit. 

Cars were redirected around the flooded area in a single line. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly