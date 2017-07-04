Dyersburg cancels fireworks show due to potential storms

The City of Dyersburg, Tennessee has canceled their fireworks show scheduled for Tuesday night due to the threat of heavy rain.

The show will be rescheduled at a later date.

Meanwhile, Germantown has postponed their fireworks show for now. All children's activities have shut down for the evening.

We will update this story if other cities cancel their fireworks shows as well.

