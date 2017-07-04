Mid-South cities cancel fireworks shows due to stormy weather

Several Mid-South cities have canceled their Fourth of July fireworks shows scheduled for Tuesday night due to the threat of heavy rain.

The shows will be rescheduled at a later date.

Meanwhile, the fireworks show scheduled at Mud Island Park went on early at 8:40 p.m.

The cities that canceled their fireworks shows are listed below:

Dyersburg, TN

Germantown, TN

Munford, TN

Southaven, MS

We will update this story if other cities cancel their fireworks shows as well.

