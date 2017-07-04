Group urges Memphis youth to stop the violence

“Stop the violence” was the message to Memphis youth on the Fourth of July.

Organizers gathered in Orange Mound at O'Brien Park in the hopes of keeping youth off the streets for the holiday and doing something positive.

“We're finding out more and more there's a lot of gang violence,” said Orange Mound Mayor Charles Davis, who also organized the event. “Which I've lost a niece a year ago that was 7 years old that was killed in a drive-by, so I'm bringing the mission to the kids to let them know that the gangs are dividing the community and we are about unifying the community.”

This group hopes to make this event an annual gathering at the park each Fourth of July.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.