Driver in custody after striking police car

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person is in custody after striking a Memphis police cruiser. 

The accident happened near the intersection of Millbranch and Victoria roads just before 8:30 p.m.

No one was injured, and the driver of the vehicle that struck the police cruiser has been detained.

