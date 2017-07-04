Memphis dodges rain, starts fireworks show early after storm

Patrons huddle underneath the cover of The Front Porch waiting out the storm (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Tuesday’s storms had people dodging rain downtown, trying to find a good spot for the fireworks.

Thankfully after an early downpour, visitors were not disappointed with one of the only shows to go on this Fourth of July.

Mother Nature's show became the opening act on Tuesday as people looking to stake out a spot along the river for the firework show scrambled to find dry ground.

“Oh well, you take the good with the bad,” said John Mello, who visited from Rhode Island.

Rain fell so hard that Bass Pro Shops and even the other side of the Mississippi River became a blur.

“It's still pretty though,” said Faye Lawrimore from Arkansas. “You just look out and see it. According to the weatherman, it's going to stop right before the fireworks I hope.”

Memphis's newest riverfront restaurant The Front Porch became a spot of refuge for visitors like Faye and Jim Lawrimore waiting on the fireworks.

“Oh, we are having a great time!” Jim said.

“I love to people watch, so I am having a great time!” Faye said.

For Gary Young, it was a bit of a change of plans.

“This was our plan. Even yesterday we came down and scoped everything out to see where we were going to sit,” Young said. “We already had that game plan. So the rain kind of put a damper on it. But… it's going to be good.”

And what a show it was, with fireworks illuminating and dazzling over the Memphis skyline!

While Memphis's fireworks went on as planned, weather canceled other shows in Germantown and Dyersburg. There is no word yet on when or if they will be rescheduled.

