Police believe masked robber could be tied to 3 crimes

The suspect wearing the blue garment around his head (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A masked robber may be connected to at least three crimes in the City of Memphis.

One victim said the suspect’s car and what the suspect was wearing on his head was pretty unforgettable.

It happened fast, but the Memphis mother remembers two distinct details about the person who robbed her outside of her apartment complex.

"The car looks familiar and he looks familiar because he had something blue around his face,” she said.

She remembered the robber getting out of a burgundy older model vehicle and wearing a blue t-shirt around his face, the same details described in two other robberies this past weekend.

The Memphis Police Department has posted photos showing the suspect in an armed robbery at the Bank of America ATM on Winchester Road.

The victim also remembers the robber using specific language.

"Wasn't even a second,” she said. “Just right around the corner there. That's when he said, "let me have this.”

It was the same language described to police by a victim who was robbed at a Regions ATM on Lamar and Pendleton. In that robbery, the suspect fired shots.

"I figured he would,” the victim said. “They out to get me, they would get somebody else.”

While police investigate, this victim hopes the suspect is caught before he strikes again.

"But I wish he would get caught,” she said.

None of the victims were able to give a clear description of the gunman's face because of that blue garment he was wearing.

Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for those three robberies. if you have any information, you are urged to call the Memphis Police Department.

