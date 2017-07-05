Woman shot at house party in Orange Mound

As the country celebrated July 4, at least one Memphis party got out of hand.

Memphis Police Department was called to a home on Haynes Street in Orange Mound for a shooting around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Police said neighbors spent the holiday drinking and got into an argument over stolen items. That argument got physical when a brother of one of the women pulled out a gun and shot the other woman.

That woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police detained one witness in connection to the shooting.

The shooter is still on the run—but police said they have solid information on that shooter and are confident they will track him down.

